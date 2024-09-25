Mumbai: BMC To Disrupt Water Supply For 19 Hours In Parts Of SoBo Due To Tansa (East) Repairs On Sept 26; Check Affected Areas & Timings Here

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that repair work on the 1,450 mm diameter Tansa (East) water channel will take place from Thursday, 26 September 2024, at 10:00 PM to Friday, 27 September 2024, at 5:00 PM. This critical maintenance, set to be carried out at Senapati Bapat Marg in the G North Division, will result in water supply disruptions across several areas of G South and G North divisions.

The BMC has notified residents of the affected areas to be prepared for either complete or partial water cuts during this 19-hour period. The municipal body has also issued an appeal to all citizens in these localities to store sufficient water and use it sparingly throughout the duration of the repairs.

In G South, the areas of Curry Road, Sakharam Bala Pawar Marg, Mahadev Palav Marg, Lower Parel, Delisle Road, and BDD Chawl will experience a complete water supply cut during the daily supply hours of 4:30 AM to 7:45 AM. Similarly, N. M. Joshi Marg and BDD Chawl will face a full supply shut down between 2:30 PM and 3:00 PM.

For G North, areas such as Prabhadevi, Adarsh Nagar, P. Balu Marg, Hatiskar Marg, Marathe Marg, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Senapati Bapat Marg, N. M. Joshi Marg, and Ganpatrao Kadam Marg will see a 33 percent reduction in water supply during the daily hours of 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Additionally, parts of Senapati Bapat Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Gokhale Marg, Kakasaheb Gangeel Marg, Sayani Marg, and Bhawani Shankar Marg will also experience a similar 33 percent supply reduction during the same period.

The BMC has urged all residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and to use it judiciously during the repair period.