Water Levels Of 7 Lakes Supplying Water To Mumbai Reaches 99%

Water levels in seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai reached 99 per cent | File Image

In a relief to Mumbaikars, the water levels in the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai is expected to reach 100 per cent in the coming days. Following adequate rainfall this monsoon, the water stock in the seven reservoirs reached 98.71 per cent in the early morning of Monday, September 16. The water level in the reservoirs reaching its capacity is crucial to avoid water cuts during summer.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Hydraulic Engineering department’s report of 6 am report, the total water stock in the seven lakes was 14,29,697 million litres. On the same day last year, 14,03,648 million litres which comes to 96.98 per cent.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

---

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till#MumbaiRains #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/IgLjkjcaFW — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 16, 2024

The seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Vihar and Modak Sagar.

As per the BMC report of Monday 6 am, the live storage and percentage of useful content at Upper Vaitarna was 98.51 per cent, Middle Vaitarna was 99.20 per cent, Tansa was 98.29 per cent and Bhatsa was 98.43 per cent. While, Vihar, Tulsi and Modak Sagar reached 100 per cent of their capacity.

This monsoon, till now Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar and Modak Sagar have overflown, says the BMC report.

Relief To Marathwada Too

In a major relief to the drought-prone Marathwada region, the Jayakwadi dam reached 100 per cent water storage on Saturday, September 7. The dam, located in Paithan, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) is a major water supplier for Marathwada.

Jayakwadi dam on the same day last year had mere 32.60 per cent water storage, according to the data by the Maharashtra Water Resources (WRS) Department.

Amid heavy rainfall this monsoon, all 2,997 dams in Maharashtra (including major and minor) have reached total of 83.15 per cent water levels, which is almost 20 per cent more than last year.