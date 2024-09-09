Marathwada News: Water Released from Jayakwadi Gates; 21.98L Voters in Six Constituencies in Beed District And More

The Jayakwadi dam has reached 97 percent capacity, prompting the administration to start releasing water into the Godavari River basin on Monday. Six gates of the dam were lifted by five feet, releasing 3,144 Cusecs of water into the river. At 6 am on Monday, the water level in the dam was at 97.30 percent, necessitating the release.

The administration had previously announced the water release due to continued influx from upper dams. Gates No. 10, 27, 17, 18, and 21 were opened for the release. The decision to release more water will be made based on the ongoing influx.

An alert has been issued to villages along the Godavari River, warning against entering the river basin and advising villagers to take necessary precautions to prevent major casualties.

On August 28, the dam’s water capacity was at 63.67 percent due to increased inflow from upper and catchment area dams. Following satisfactory rainfall across the state, dams in Nashik and Ahmednagar also reached capacity, contributing to the increased water influx in Jayakwadi. As of September 9, the dam's capacity reached 97.30 percent, making it crucial to release water to manage the rising levels.

Read Also VIDEO: 2100 Girls Recite Ganpati Atharvashirsha in Pune at Bhausaheb Rangari Ganesh Mandal

21.98L voters in six constituencies in Beed district

The preparations for the assembly polls have begun, and the Beed district administration has released the voters’ list based on calculations as of August 1. The list shows a total of 21,97,830 voters across six assembly constituencies in Beed district. The administration will now implement a re-observation program to update the list. Prior to this, a draft of the rough voters’ list has been published, according to official sources.

Claims and objections regarding the voters’ lists were accepted from August 6 to August 20, after which the final voters’ list was published.

The current list includes 11,58,998 male voters, 10,38,809 female voters, and 23 transgender voters.

In Gevrai assembly constituency, there are 3,74,221 voters, comprising 1,97,308 male voters, 1,76,910 female voters, and 3 transgender voters.

In Majalgaon constituency, there are 3,47,198 voters, including 1,83,505 male voters, 1,63,692 female voters, and 1 transgender voter.

In Beed constituency, there are 3,89,190 voters, consisting of 2,00,099 male voters, 1,78,071 female voters, and 10 transgender voters.

In Ashti, there are 3,83,030 voters, including 2,03,838 male voters, 1,79,191 female voters, and 1 transgender voter.

In Kej, there are 3,82,107 voters, comprising 2,00,285 male voters, 1,81,817 female voters, and 5 transgender voters.

In Parali, there are 3,33,094 voters, including 1,73,963 male voters, 1,59,128 female voters, and 3 transgender voters.

In total, 10,971 new voters were added in Beed constituency, 7,220 in Kej, 9,743 in Gevrai, 7,539 in Majalgaon, 9,263 in Ashti, and 7,441 in Parali.

The administration has introduced an initiative to link voters' mobile numbers with the voters’ list and has urged people to link their mobile numbers with the list.

3,500 Mandals install Ganesh idols in Nanded

The Ganesh Mandals installed Ganesh idols with enthusiasm, joy, and grandeur at various parts of Nanded district on Saturday. The installation ceremony continued late into the night, with an estimated 3,500 Ganesh Mandals having set up the idols across the district. This year’s total represents an increase of about 300 compared to last year, when 3,200 Ganesh Mandals installed idols.

Given the number of Ganesh Mandals, the administration had appealed to them to seek permission through the online system. Despite this, there were delays in receiving the NOC from the administration. The High Court has issued directives prohibiting the installation of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols and requiring mandals to submit affidavits in this regard. Additionally, mandals were required to submit location maps and other documents through the online system. Consequently, despite the implementation of the one-window system, mandals faced significant inconvenience in obtaining permission.

On August 29, the police and district administration organized a meeting to plan and prepare for the Ganesh Festival. Following this, the High Court directed the mandals to submit affidavits on Rs 100 stamp paper confirming they would not install PoP idols.

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Maheshkumar Doiphode has warned that strict action will be taken against mandals that breach the High Court's directives, including the registration of cases. The use of PoP idols, as well as plastic and thermocol for decoration, is completely banned.

Read Also Pune: MP Dr Amol Kolhe Seeks Improved Facilities for Devotees at Lenyadri Ganapati Devasthan

Farmer kills self

Fed up with over debt, a farmer from Amdbori in Kinwat taluka in Nanded district committed suicide by jumping in a well on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Suresh Bhogarao Shelke (48). Shelke had taken loan for agriculture, but incurred heavy losses due to natural calamities. He could not pay the loan and the people were often torture him for the repayment. He was in depression over the severe debt on him and he committed suicide on Sunay. A case of accidental death has been registered with Kinwat police station.

Swedish company distributes scholarships of Rs 1 Lakh to handicapped students

In a significant initiative led by the Gramin Shramik Pratishthan, Budhoda in Latur district, in collaboration with Atlas Copco India Private Limited, Sandvik Coromant India Private Limited, and SKF India Limited, the Udaan Scholarship Programme has been launched. Under this Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, around 74 differently-abled students from 16 districts across Maharashtra were honored with scholarship certificates at a recent ceremony held in Pune.

Due to financial hardships, many differently-abled students are unable to pursue higher education, often leading to unemployment. The Udaan Scholarship aims to bring these students into the mainstream of education by providing them with the support they need. Each student will receive up to Rs 1 lakh annually for all educational expenses. In addition, the scholarship includes necessary learning equipment, educational guidance, and career counseling. This support will continue until the completion of their undergraduate studies. The Gramin Pratishthan, Budhoda is also actively involved in the training and rehabilitation of rural differently-abled students through the Swadhar Center in Budhoda.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Kiran Acharya, Managing Director of Sandvik Coromant India Private Limited; Prashant Hande, Factory Manager of SKF India Limited; Sanchi Joshi, Chief Financial Officer of Atlas Copco India Private Limited; Seema Suman; Roshni Acharya; Abhijit Patil; and Prashan Sude, Executive Trustee Member of Gramin Shramik Pratishthan.

In all, seven students from Latur district received the scholarship, including Srishti Ganpati Ghodke (Latur), Kadam Pragati Gunwant (Chakur, Latur), Kevadkar Arpita Shriram (Latur), Chambarge Gita Ramdaas (Ausa, Latur), Chaudhari Rauf Altaf (Nilanga, Latur), Dorwe Antakshri Vishwas (Kanheri Road, Latur), and Shaikh Gaus Amajad (Mahapur, Latur).