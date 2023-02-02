e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: BMC Budget 2023 on February 4

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC Budget 2023 on February 4 | File
The Brihanmumbai Mnuniciapal Corporation on Thursday officially announced that its financial budget for the year 2023-24 will be presented on February 4 at BMC headquarter.

Additional Municipal Commissioner, Ashwini Bhide will present the education budget to BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal and Additional Municiapl Comissioner P Velarasu will present the entire budget to Administrator Chahal on that day.

The budget will be presented at 10.30 in the morning and the press conference will be addressed at 11.30 pm.

