 Mumbai: BMC Announces 5% To 10% Water Cut Due To Vaitarna Pipeline Valve Breakdown On October 17-18
A breakdown in the 900 mm valve of the Vaitarna water pipeline system at Tarali, Thane district, has led to a partial shutdown of water supply. This disruption has resulted in a 5% to 10% reduction in water supply to the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant, prompting the BMC to implement a water cut of 5% to 10% for two days, on October 17-18.

Updated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 12:55 AM IST
BMC announces a 5% to 10% water cut for Mumbai on October 17-18 due to a breakdown in the Vaitarna pipeline system

Mumbai: A breakdown in the 900 mm valve of the Vaitarna water pipeline system at Tarali, Thane district, has led to a partial shutdown of water supply. This disruption has resulted in a 5% to 10% reduction in water supply to the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant, prompting the BMC to implement a water cut of 5% to 10% for two days, on October 17-18.

The daily water supply to Mumbai primarily comes from the Vaitarna Dam. A malfunction in the pipeline at Tarali, which carries water from the dam, has necessitated immediate repairs by the hydraulic engineering department, requiring a partial shutdown of the water conveyance system.

The repair work is expected to take around 48 hours, due to which the citizens will have to face a 5 to 10 % water cut. The BMC has appealed to the citizens to store sufficient water and use it judiciously.

