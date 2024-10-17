Mumbai: BMC Announces 5% To 10% Water Cut Due To Vaitarna Pipeline Valve Breakdown On October 17-18

Mumbai: A breakdown in the 900 mm valve of the Vaitarna water pipeline system at Tarali, Thane district, has led to a partial shutdown of water supply. This disruption has resulted in a 5% to 10% reduction in water supply to the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant, prompting the BMC to implement a water cut of 5% to 10% for two days, on October 17-18.
The daily water supply to Mumbai primarily comes from the Vaitarna Dam. A malfunction in the pipeline at Tarali, which carries water from the dam, has necessitated immediate repairs by the hydraulic engineering department, requiring a partial shutdown of the water conveyance system.
The repair work is expected to take around 48 hours, due to which the citizens will have to face a 5 to 10 % water cut. The BMC has appealed to the citizens to store sufficient water and use it judiciously.