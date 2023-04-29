Mumbai: Blood banks must update info on central portal within 7 days | Representative Image

Mumbai: To bring in transparency in the number of blood units available across Maharashtra, the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has directed all 340 blood banks to update information about their stock on the Centre’s portal website-eraktkosh.in.

This will help SBTC keep a watch on the functioning of blood banks and ensure adequate stock. Officials said strict action would be taken in the absence of updates within seven days.

The central authorities have received several complaints regarding shortage of blood and that several banks are not complying with the directions issued by the Drugs Controller General of India.

An official said blood banks usually face a shortage during summer months as people travel to their native places on vacation. As a result, blood banks have to rely on replacement blood, which means asking the families of patients to donate in exchange for units provided.

The updated information on the central portal will help the authorities understand the bank’s requirements. The bank-wise information would also be accessible by the general public, who should not be pursuing their need aimlessly.

Health activist Dr Abhijit More welcomed the move and agreed that hospitals have no option but to ask for alternative blood in exchange for units provided or else they would run out of stock. However, he said, the government needs to come up with better alternatives and take strict action against defaulters.

