 Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Undergoes Heart Surgery In Mumbai, Condition Stable
The surgery on the 78-year-old NCP leader was performed at the Asian Heart Institute under the guidance of renowned cardiologist Dr Ramakanta Panda, a statement from Bhujbal's office said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
Chhagan Bhujbal | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal underwent heart surgery at a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday and his health condition is stable, his office said.

Doctors have advised Bhujbal to take rest for the next few days for a smooth recovery. Following medical advice, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection minister will not be meeting anyone during this period, said the statement.

"His health is stable, and he is expected to make a full recovery and resume his official duties soon," it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

