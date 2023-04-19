Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC blood bank in Mira Road stares at severe shortage

MBMC’s Bharatratna Rajiv Gandhi Blood Bank in Mira Road. |

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) lone blood bank in Mira Road is staring at an acute shortage of blood stock. On Wednesday, the blood stock which had dropped to 35 units won't last for more than two days. “As more people move out during summer holidays, there are lesser number of people who are able to donate to blood camps, moreover the turnout is further reduced owing to an unusually high maximum temperature.” said Vinayak Choudhary, who is the in-charge of MBMC’s Bharatratna Rajiv Gandhi Blood Bank in Mira Road.

The civic administration is contacting organisations and doctors with requests to conduct more blood donation camps to overcome the shortage. More than 50 social welfare organisations conducted blood donation drives in the twin-city on a regular basis. Apart from the state government managed civil hospital in Bhayandar and around 153 private medical institutions, the MBMC runs a hospital in Mira Road and 11 public health posts across the twin-city. Presently, the blood bank dispenses an average of 20 to 25 units to needy patients on a daily basis.

“A series of camps have been lined up in the coming days and we hope to tide over the crisis. Also, people can voluntarily donate blood directly at the blood bank between 9 am to 5 pm from Monday to Saturday. In case of any difficulties, donors can contact us on 865 551 0666.” said an official.

While thalassemia patients are the worst affected due to acute shortage of blood as they need the blood transfusion almost after every 21 days, the rise in the number of Haemophilia patients has added to the existing woes. From 196 units in 2020 to 560 units in 2022 and 124 units till March-2023 reveals the increase in demand of blood amongst the rising number of patients suffering from Haemophilia which is a rare disorder in which blood lacks the ability to coagulate.