Mumbai: Bldrs with valid height NOC to get devpt permission

In a move that could clear the decks for various projects in Navi Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) on Thursday said that considering the proposed international airport being developed by the agency, developers who have a valid height no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will be able to get permission for development. Developers will be able to carry out constructions up to the permissible height mentioned in the NOC issued by the airport authority.

“Cidco will soon grant a commencement and occupancy certificate to developers who have valid NOCs for the height. This will remove the hurdles in the development of various projects in the satellite city and NAINA region. Similarly, concerned developers and citizens will also get relief from this decision,” said Sanjay Mukherjee, vice-chairman and managing director of Cidco.

Cidco is developing the Navi Mumbai International Airport that will be spread over 1,160 hectares in Panvel taluka, Raigad district. Restrictions were imposed on the height of several constructions in Navi Mumbai and NAINA region. This had hampered the development of many projects, despite receiving an NOC from Cidco.

Considering this, Mukherjee took the initiative to resolve the issue, along with the support of the AAI and Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd, the company developing the airport. Several meetings were conducted for this. It was decided to issue commencement and occupancy certificate for construction permit to those developers who have received non-objection certificate from the AAI and which is valid, said Cidco.