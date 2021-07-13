Mumbai: BKC Covid centre employees allege dues not paid; approach police

Twelve contractual employees of a COVID-19 care centre at the Bandra-Kurla Complex here have complained to the Mumbai police against their placement agency for allegedly not paying their salaries for the last three months, a police official said.

The employees in their complaint lodged at the BKC police station alleged that one Gaurav Joshi, who runs the placement agency, hired their services, but they have not got their salaries since April this year, he said.

They also alleged that Joshi had threatened them. He earlier assured to get their dues released, but it has not happened so far, the official said quoting the complaint.

When contacted, Joshi claimed that out of the 12 complainants, 10 were working at the COVID-19 care centre in BKC.

"Our HR department knows about their pending dues. We will release their salaries in a few days," he said.