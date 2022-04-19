Mumbai: BJP van attacked with stones, police identify 4 accused

Mumbai: Mumbai police identified four people in connection with stone-pelting at BJP vehicles in Chembur area on Tuesday.

Police said the search for accused is underway.

BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Tuesday flagged off 'pol khol' campaign van to make Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections fair and free of corruption.

"Shiv Sena does corruption through Municipality. Problems like garbage on roads, potholes, and drinking water problems are still there", Darekar said while inaugurating the van in Mumbai.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 01:04 PM IST