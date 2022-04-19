Mumbai: BJP MLA Pravin Darekar inaugurates anti-corruption van ahead of BMC elections

Mumbai: BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Tuesday flagged off 'pol khol' campaign van to make Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections fair and free of corruption.

"Shiv Sena does corruption through Municipality. Problems like garbage on roads, potholes, and drinking water problems are still there", Darekar said while inaugurating the van in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the BJP MLA is caught in controversy over an alleged bank fraud case. Darekar was on Tuesday granted re arrest bail in an alleged bank fraud case by the Bombay High Court.

Earlier, the Sessions Court, in a detailed order rejecting his pre arrest bail, had said that he is an influential person and if he is equipped with such an order before being interrogated by the police, it would greatly harm the investigation and public interest would suffer as a consequence.

Darekar appeared before Mumbai police on April 11 to record his statement for the second time in a case of alleged false declaration in connection with a bank poll. Before this, Darekar had appeared namaste on April 4 to record his statement.



Mumbai police had lodged a case after AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde alleged that the former had shown himself as a labourer to fight the directorship polls of a Mumbai-based cooperative bank.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 12:34 PM IST