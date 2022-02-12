Mumbai: BJP opposes BMC's cost variation in construction of Vikhroli flyover bridge

BJP in the Standing Committee has opposed cost variations in the construction of the Vikhroli flyover bridge. According to BJP, in the last four years, BMC has completed only 40 per cent of the work of the bridge, but now, it has requested to increase consultation fees by 200 per cent and construction costs by 100 per cent. BJP alleged that it is a loot of taxpayers money.

As per BMC's proposal Rs. 45 crore 77 lakh was sanctioned to construct the flyover in 2018. Now BMC has decided to increase additional Rs.42 cr. 67 lakh for the completion of the remaining bridge. Now, the total construction cost has reached 88 crore 45 lakhs.

BMC has increased contractor costs from 37 crore 06 lakh to 71 crore 86 lakh. and consultant fees from 53 lakh 60 thousand to 95 lakh 57 thousand.

After many incidents of accidents, political parties and residents of Vikhroli demanded the construction of a flyover bridge so vehicles and people can cross the railway track. Accordingly, in the year 2018, BMC started the construction of the bridge. The period of the construction was from May 2018 to October 2020 but as of now, only 40 per cent work on the bridge has been completed.

BMC cited the reason that to increase the pace of the construction, it has decided to change the design of the superstructure. The proposal also stated that the railway is using a steel girder over the track hence, BMC sought suggestions from IIT Bombay and decided to use a steel girder instead of a PSC girder. Therefore cost escalation is inevitable.

BJP corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat opposed the proposal saying that "The bridge should have been constructed by October 2020, but as of now only 40 per cent work has been completed. Why so much delay? no assurance of completion but variations are coming from time to time."

BJP group leader Prabhakar Shinde argued that "If steel girders are needed then consultants should have suggested at the beginning of the construction. Why after four years?"

However, Additional Commissioner P. Velarasu said, "The changes were made after the railway's suggestion but we will think over the cost escalation in consultation fees."

Eventually, the proposal was passed in the standing committee.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 06:30 AM IST