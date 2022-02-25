Mumbai: BJP not concerned about Indian students in Ukraine, says Maha minister Jayant Patil

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil, has condemned the BJP-led centre over the delay in evacuation process of Indian students in Ukraine.

"A week ago I demanded @PMOIndia to evacuate the students ASAP. But the ruling party seems busy in elections, it looks like they have nothing to do with the students stuck amidst war," Patil wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, Maharashtra minister Uday Samant also wrote to PM Modi urging him to make arrangements for the safe return of 1,200 students from the state, who are currently studying in Ukraine, against which Russia has launched a military operation.

Samant, who is Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Minister, has made the same demand in separate letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar "The lives of Indian students studying in Ukraine can be in danger given the war-like situation between Russia and Ukraine," Samant observed in the February 23 letter.

The Maharashtra minister said students from Maharashtra are stuck in Ukraine due to the unavailability of facilities to fly back and other resources.

"The Indian government has in the past rescued Indians stranded in other countries in similar situations. Requesting you to immediately rescue Maharashtra's 1,200 students stuck in Ukraine and instruct officials concerned to make arrangements for the students' safe return to Maharashtra," Samant said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on Thursday following weeks of high tension.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:53 AM IST