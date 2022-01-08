Mumbai: BJP MLA writes to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over alleged corruption of Rs 500 crore by BMC officials

Mumbai: BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar has written letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and draw his attention to the corruption done by BMC officials and Shiv sena leaders in BMC in exchange of lands with private builders. Sagar alleged corruption of Rs.500 crores happened in exchange of a plot at Mahul with a builder. Sagar demanded that the chief minister should immediately stay the process of exchange and give an order for inquiry.



In his letter MLA Sagar stated about the recent plot exchange between BMC and the builder, Sagar said the civic body gave its plot to Ajmera builder which was reserved for garden and was having clear title. “In lieu of that, the BMC took a plot from the Ajmera builder for Mahul Pumping station which is near buffer zone and not good for development and stuck in the environment permissions. The exchange was meant to favour the builder and help him to dodge the environment permissions. There is a straight benefit of Rs 500 crore. It’s condemnable that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is helping builders and giving away Mumbai’s public land,” Sagar wrote in a letter.



Sagar stated that as per Supreme court judgement a plot acquired for public reservation cannot be given to the land owner or a private individual. “However, corrupt Shiv Sena leader and BMC officials are not even following the apex court’s order. How come the plot exchange took place without any discussion in the house? It is clearly hints corruption,” he said.



Sagar has stated that there were many plots reserved for public, recreational activities in the Development Plan of the city. However, all are lost due to the corruption in BMC.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 11:28 AM IST