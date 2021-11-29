Mumbai: Mahul oxygen plant will give us relief if the situation gets worse, says BMC

In the wake of the new Omnicron variant spread of Covid-19 across the globe, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon get a jumbo medical grade oxygen bottling plant at Mahul Road.

The plant will play a vital role if a third Covid wave hits the city, said senior BMC officials. The M-west ward plant, a joint effort of BMC and BPCL company, will fill 50 medical oxygen cylinders with a capacity of 7 cubic metres in an hour. At this rate, nearly 500 jumbo cylinders can be filled in an 8-hour session.

“Mahul plant is our (BMC and BPCL) joint creation. Huge Production of Oxygen will give us a good relief if the situation gets worse in future. BPCL helped us as part of the ‘CSR’ programme. We have approached other companies too for a similar kind of help. Still, we are yet to receive a reply from them,” additional BMC commissioner Suresh Kakani told FPJ.

During the second wave, the state government had initiated ‘Mission Oxygen’ to increase the supply of oxygen for hospitals. As part of the program, the civic body and the public sector fir had set up a jumbo oxygen plant. BPCL had set up one while BMC set up two compressors to produce oxygen.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 09:33 AM IST