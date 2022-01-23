Mumbai: BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha alleges Rs 300 cr corruption by BMC in Borivali flyover contract

After raising questions over tendering process of Byculla zoo, BJP MLA from Mulund Mihir Kotecha in a letter to the Joint Commissioner of Vigilance have questioned the contract awarding process for work of flyover near Kora Kendra in Borivali west area of Suburban Mumbai.

According to Kotecha’s letter, the standing committee on 25th Of August last year had passed the proposal regarding sanctioning an additional amount of Rs. 300cr for construction of flyover which was having an initial budget of Rs. 129cr. "Why did this happen? Didn't BMC conduct any feasibility study before passing this proposal?" Kotecha asked.

Kotecha stated in his letter that according to a circular issued by BMC commissioner, it states that 15% increase in the contract after it gets passed is acceptable, then why around 400% additional amount has been sanctioned by BMC. "Is it even legal to sanction such an amount?" Kotecha asked.

According to Kotecha, the contract of additional work was sanctioned to the same contractor when he couldn’t complete the original work within the span of 3 years.

Kotecha further asked, "How much benefit will people get after completion of this flyover? Will the traffic congestion problem solve? Is there any study report made by the BMC?" He alleged that Rs. 300cr corruption has taken place in BMC regarding this project. He said that BMC should ask for all documents and thoroughly investigate this matter.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 05:53 PM IST