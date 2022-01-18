Mumbai: BJP MLA Ameet Satam questions posting of BMC officer held for bribe

BJP MLA Ameet Satam has written to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and sought cancellation of the appointment of an engineer working in the building proposals department despite a corruption case pending against him in the Bombay High Court.

According to the letter, Sunil Rathod, an executive engineer of the department, Byculla, was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh. He was out on bail and the BMC had suspended him from service. Later, the sessions court held him guilty, but Rathod challenged the order in the Bombay High Court, which has not decided the appeal yet. Satam claimed that Rathod was reinstated with the help of a politically influential developer and posted as deputy chief engineer in the same department in the western suburbs.

The letter alleges that the building proposal department is the most corrupt in the BMC on which ex-DGP Praveen Dixit has also made comments as to how areas are usurped by the civic body. “Will he act as the suspended police officer Sachin Vaze in the department and indulge in ‘Vazegiri’?” Satam said in the letter.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 08:21 AM IST