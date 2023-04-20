 Mumbai: BJP MLA Ameet Satam alleges threat to his life from colleague, files FIR in Juhu
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BJP MLA Ameet Satam alleges threat to his life from colleague, files FIR in Juhu

Mumbai: BJP MLA Ameet Satam alleges threat to his life from colleague, files FIR in Juhu

According to local a BJP office-bearer of Andheri, the police had recorded the statement of the former corporator while notices have been issued to others.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
article-image

Ameet Satam, BJP MLA from Andheri, has filed a complaint with the Juhu police alleging threats to his life and his family members. The suspects include a colleague from his own party and political rivals.

Despite repeated attempts, Satam refused to respond to calls and messages to comment on the police complaint filed last week.

Senior police officials were tight lipped about the complaint but sources confirmed that Satam had named an ex-corporator of his own party among others.

According to local a BJP office-bearer of Andheri, the police had recorded the statement of the former corporator while notices have been issued to others.

“It is shameful that internal squabbling and wild allegations are made against party workers to settle personal scores. Local public is already upset with the delayed projects causing massive traffic jams and non-availability of public representatives to hear grievances will cost heavy for BJP in Juhu, Andheri and Lokhandwala belt,” fumed a BJP functionary.

Mumbai police has initiated an inquiry into the complaints and started recording statements of all those named in the complaint.

Read Also
Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP announces candidates for remaining two seats, Eshwarappa's son misses...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Government official booked by ACB in graft case

Mumbai: Government official booked by ACB in graft case

Gokhale Bridge delay: Irate residents demand action against BMC officials

Gokhale Bridge delay: Irate residents demand action against BMC officials

Mumbai Cyber Safe: 8 held from Maharashtra, West Bengal & Jharkhand in KYC fraud case

Mumbai Cyber Safe: 8 held from Maharashtra, West Bengal & Jharkhand in KYC fraud case

Akshaya Tritiya: Hindus, Jains pray for prosperity, peace

Akshaya Tritiya: Hindus, Jains pray for prosperity, peace

Mumbai: Uddhav demands fair inquiry into Kharghar tragedy, accuses govt of using faith for politics

Mumbai: Uddhav demands fair inquiry into Kharghar tragedy, accuses govt of using faith for politics