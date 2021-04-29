Mumbai: BJP leader Pankaja Munde tests positive for COVID-19

Former minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde has tested positive for COVID-19. Her cousin and Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde, who defeated her in the 2019 assembly elections, has wished her speedy recovery.

Munde, in a tweet, said, “I have tested positive for the virus. I am already isolated and taking precautions. I met so many people and families of victims. I must have caught it there. Those who were with me please get your tests done. Take care.”

Munde had uploaded a video, on Wednesday, after the Maharashtra Cabinet decided to provide free vaccination to 5.71 crore citizens from the age group of 18 to 44 years. However, she had suggested that the government will have to effectively tackle a lot of challenges while carrying out the vaccination.

Munde’s cousin Dhananjay Munde wished her well. He tweeted,’’ Tai, I have been exposed to this virus twice, I am aware of the discomfort it causes. Seek immediate medical attention. Test everyone in the house. I am with you as a big brother. With the blessings of Lord Vaidyanath you will get well soon, take care.’’

