Pankaja Munde showers praise on Sharad Pawar, deletes tweets later

After sharing dais with NCP chief Sharad Pawar to discuss issues of sugarcane workers, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former state minister Pankaja Munde showered praise on the former triggering strong speculation about her exit from the party.

In a tweet in Marathi on Tuesday night, Pankaja said, “Hats off to Sharad Pawar… So many tours in the coronavirus pandemic, your meeting and the stamina of your work felt great. Your stamina in holding meetings, touring, and working for hours even during the pandemic is simply commendable. Though I come from a different party, ideology, and type of politics, Mundesaaheb [her father late Gopinath Munde] taught me to respect the hard workers.”

Meanwhile Pankaja’s move to praise Pawar was hailed by NCP chief’s grandnephew and MLA Rohit Pawar who in a tweet said, “Thanks Tai. This kindness and sportsmanship in politics are seen only in Maharashtra and that is the culture of the state. But those who have recently insulted the state for their own political gains must learn greatness from you.”

Pankaja’s praise comes days after former BJP leader Eknath Khadse left the party and joined the NCP. After her humiliating defeat by her cousin and NCP nominee Dhananjay Munde in her home turf Parali seat in the last Assembly poll, Pankaja had shared dais with Khadse and fired salvo against the party leadership especially against former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

She had claimed that a conspiracy was hatched against her and a misinformation campaign was run by some party leaders that she would quit the party. However, she repeatedly clarified that she would not resign from the BJP and would continue to work for it.

Even though the BJP denied ticket to Pankaja in the state council election, Pankaja was recently inducted by the BJP national president in his team. At a Dusserah rally, Pankaja once again clarified that she would not quit the party and would work for the party and also the social work.

“Some leaders at the state level have determined to finish me politically,” She said. Pankaja also praised chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for the Rs 10,000-crore package for the flood-hit farmers.

However, hours after Pankaja deleted the tweet as there was no clarification from her.