Mumbai: BJP leader Mohit Kamboj booked for Rs 53 crore scam

BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, | ANI

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has registered a case of fraud against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj following a complaint by the Manager of Indian Overseas Bank.

The Manager alleged that Kamboj was one of the three directors of a company that took a loan of Rs 52 crores and used it for a purpose other than the intended one.

A case has been registered u/s 409 and 420 IPC against Kamboj and the other two directors.