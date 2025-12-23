Mumbai BJP Launches ‘War Room’ For BMC polls

Mumbai: After emerging as the single largest party in the recent Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections across Maharashtra, the Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up preparations for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls by launching a dedicated ‘War Room’ and an Election Office to coordinate its campaign.

The war room will remain operational for the next 25 days and will function as the party’s command centre for the BMC elections. It will focus on data analysis, feedback collection from grassroots workers, monitoring campaign activities, and strengthening booth-level coordination across Mumbai.

Speaking on the occasion, Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ameet Satam said the war room would play a crucial role in shaping the party’s election strategy. “The war room will handle tasks such as data crunching, feedback collection, information analysis and monitoring. Feedback will be taken from ward-level workers who are directly engaged in the election campaign and shared with the leadership to fine-tune our strategy,” Satam said. He added that the war room would remain active until the municipal election results are declared.

Terming the recent local body election results as a public endorsement of the BJP, Satam said, “Sunday’s election results are a blessing for the BJP from the people. The people of Mumbai will elect more than 150 BJP corporators, and the Mahayuti will have its mayor in the BMC.”

The war room was inaugurated by BJP national joint general secretary Shivprakash Ji in the presence of Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister and State Minister for Information Technology and Cultural Affairs Advocate Ashish Shelar and Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam.

Following the inauguration, a meeting of the Mumbai BJP Election Coordination Committee was held, which was also attended by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

