Mumbai: BJP corporator raises objections to draft of electoral ward boundaries

BJP leader Prabhakar Shinde has written to BMC chief Iqbal Chahal and the Maharashtra Election commission over the draft map of electoral ward boundaries with regard to upcoming BMC elections.

In a two page letter, Shinde writes that the draft map published by BMC has not kept in mind the convenience of the common people. Shinde alleged that “the draft map looks more of part of political agenda to give advantage to on particular party. More than convenience to votes, priority has been given to a political party.”

Shinde in his letter also highlighted that the BMC has not followed the order passed by the State election commission on December 29, 2021 regarding drafting boundaries for the wards for elections, while keeping the natural boundaries they are.

Shinde cites clause 4.5.1 which says that ward formation should start from the north towards northeast and thereon towards the east to west and eventually to the south direction.

According to Shinde the draft map published by BMC is a ‘blatant violation’ of the state EC order.

In his letter, Shinde has also highlighted clause 4.5.2, under which houses and buildings should not get divided into two parts. He has further cited said that ward No 31 has been divided in such a manner that is in contradiction to the above clause.

“In ward 31 instead of considering DP or major nallah as a natural boundary, small and narrow lane has been taken as the boundary. Moreover, a single building has been divided into two wards. Which is going to create chaos for voters. I am of the opinion it has been done to favour one particular party. All these things will lead to a decrease in voting percentage,” said Shinde

Shinde further said that ward No 109 has been bifurcated in such a way that it crosses the railway line. According to the regulations, railway lines are considered natural boundaries throughout Mumbai city. Such demarcation of ward in draft map has been done just to create inconvenience to voters. This makes it amply clear that the drafters had political motives in mind”.

According to Shinde, ward number 29 and 36 are further examples of such bias. "As per clause 4.5.3 wards should not get bifurcated without considering basic amenities like healthcare centres, dispensaries , water supply , local markets.But they have been bifurcated in such way, that citizens will have to go to other ward offices, for administrative purposes," Shinde said.

“The wards have been reorganised with malafide intentions and to benefit a particular party. It’s clear vendetta against BJP which is why our objections should be taken seriously. Further, appropriate action should be taken to ensure that the election is a free and fair one,” said Shinde.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 03:58 PM IST