Mumbai: Bihar man arrested over selling fake Covid vaccination certificates for Rs 1,000

The government authorities are trying to speed up vaccination across the cities by making it mandatory but the citizens are taking the wrong way to get a vaccination certificate.

The Dharavi police have arrested an owner of a cyber cafe over distributing fake vaccination certificate for Rs 1,000 to people. The police said that by giving Rs 1,000, the accused was providing a vaccination certificate from Bihar state.

The Dharavi police received information about a cyber cafe owner arranging this certificate without any vaccination.

Francis Nadar (36), the owner of the cyber cafe was arranging the vaccination certificate.

"We sent a customer at his cafe after Nadar gave the customer the vaccination certificate. He was arrested on Wednesday. Even after the person was in Mumbai, he was given a vaccination certificate from Bihar," said a police officer from Dharavi police station.

The police during investigation found the accused had earlier prepared such four vaccination certificates without any vaccination.

"Even the certificate is unauthentic, the person who gets it by paying Rs 1,000 is now registered on the central government CoWin app. The authorities suspect a big scam and are investigating to reach the people involved in the matter," said a police officer.

A case has been registered under sections of the Indian penal code.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 06:00 AM IST