COVID-19 in Mumbai: Around 21,000 cases likely today, says Maharashtra task force member

Maharashtra COVID-19 task force member Dr Shashank Joshi has said that around 21,000 cases are expected in Mumbai today. He further urged citizens to avoid re-testing if their Rapid Antigen Test result is positive.

"Mumbai Covid-19 cases expected around 21 K ,many are Possibly positive. DONT retest of antigen is positive ,allow some one else to do RT PCR .Identify high risk vulnerables.Monitor closely and isolate .Stay safe Double Mask.Symptomatic Treatment and connect with your doctor," Joshi tweeted.

There was an alarming 33 per cent jump in the number of daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai on Thursday; it dovetails a 36% rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra.

The state recorded 36,265 new infections and 13 covid deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 67,93,297, with 1,41,594 deaths till now. Meanwhile, the city reported its highest single-day spike since the outbreak, with 20,166 new cases surfacing in the last 24 hours, as against 15,166 which were reported the day before, increasing the tally to 8,53,809 cases, with 16,388 fatalities so far.

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) of Covid-19 cases also spurted to 30 per cent on Thursday from 25 per cent on January 5. Meanwhile, the TPR of the state has dropped to 13.54 per cent in the last 24 hours from 19 per cent during the same period.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 12:51 PM IST