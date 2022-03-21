Mumbai: BEST's to add power bill pay option on Chalo App

To further enhance the experience of 10.50 lakh electricity consumers, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is planning to add the power bill payment option to the Chalo App.

Given the live location of buses along with the feature of ticket buying, the App is becoming increasingly popular, with more than 6-7 lakh downloads.

Talking to the FPJ, BEST Undertaking general manager Lokesh Chandra said, "We have rolled out NCMC cards which can be used for electric bill payment. Soon, our Chalo smart card can also be used for electric bill payment.”

On March 19, for the convenience of people the BEST decided to introduce mobile vans and 24x7 kiosks for bill payments. The Undertaking started additional bill collection centers in banks at 156 locations.

Sources said that they have authorized Thane Janta Sahakari Bank at 61 branches, Bharat Bill Pay System (BBPS) enabled banks at 42 locations, Kotak Mahindra at 36 branches, and Yes Bank at 17 branches in the city to collect bills. The list of these locations is available on the BEST website.

The BEST officials said that the consumers can now pay their bills at their convenience across any of these locations nearest to the residence or offices. They can also avail themselves of incentives by making their bill payments online.

Chandra added that they are working with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on digital India initiative empowering consumers to make payments using the BBPS platform for starting mobile bill centers which will not only collect electricity bills but also other dues like water, property and municipal services, gas, DTH, credit card, educational fees, FASTag recharges, landline, mobile bills, cable and broadband subscriptions. Also, kiosks for BEST and other bill payments will be started soon at five new locations.

