Mumbai: BEST buses to queue up like other vehicles outside petrol pumps as cost of diesel for bulk buyers goes up

Don't be surprised if you find BEST buses standing in queues at fuel stations. This will be the first time in years that BEST buses will be seen queuing up behind other vehicles outside petrol and diesel pumps. There are more than 900 diesel buses of BEST which will now be standing in queues along with other vehicles as the cost of diesel for bulk buyers has gone up by Rs 25 per litre taking it to Rs 119.

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has decided to send their diesel buses to fuel stations across the city and suburbs for refueling. Confirming the same the General Manager of BEST Undertaking Lokesh Chandra said that they will have no other option but to ask their diesel buses to queue up at fuel pump stations.

“We have around 900 diesel buses which also includes those on wet-lease. These buses will be forced to go to the retail fuel pumps at night for refueling as now the prices have touched Rs 119 per litre for bulk buyers of diesel,” said Lokesh Chandra, General Manager, BEST Undertaking.

Sources said that in the last 15 days or so, the prices of bulk diesel sold have gone up twice. The first time it went up by Rs 5 per litre to Rs 94 and now another Rs 25 per litre to Rs 119. The BEST is incurring Rs 12 crore per month on diesel expenses until now.

Diesel price in India has been increased by about Rs 25 per litre for bulk customers, as the international oil prices jumped nearly 40% amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. However, the retail price of diesel remains unchanged. There are 900-plus diesel buses in their fleet of 3540 buses which makes it close to 25 percent of the fleet.

The cost of fuel for diesel buses is around Rs 40 per km, for CNG buses it’s around Rs 26 per km while it’s Rs 9 per km for electric buses. There are more than 225-odd petrol pumps across the city. The queues of motorists lining up at these fuel pumps are already long and once BEST buses start queuing up then the situation could turn chaotic. The BEST officials said that their buses will be going to petrol pumps after 11 pm to reduce the problems for other motorists.

“There is every possibility that BEST buses might come to refill at retail pumps now that bulk diesel prices have seen a steep increase. We will have to work out traffic-related issues if these buses come there to ensure that other vehicles are not inconvenienced,” said a petrol pump owner.

Meanwhile, the BEST officials claim that they are working out details on the ‘life-cycle-cost-analysis’ of 185 diesel buses out of 225 single-decker diesel buses. It is namely to work out the cost of these buses which has a life of another 10 years and have run for 5 years till now. They had procured these 185 diesel buses at Rs 90 crore.

The BEST officials said that they will study the cost of these diesel buses if it’s sold, or if retrofitted into CNG buses to understand the impact on their finances. The BEST officials claim that in the next 5 years they will take the total fleet to 10000 buses.

In March 2022, petrol pump sales have increased by a fifth as bulk users, such as operators of bus fleets and shopping malls, among others, bought diesel in retail, instead of the usual practice of ordering directly from oil companies. Oil marketing companies had last revised petrol and diesel prices in November last year. Since then, there hasn’t been an increase in fuel rates, even though there has been a tremendous surge in global oil prices.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 08:04 PM IST