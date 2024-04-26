Mumbai: BEST Scraps Contract For 700 AC Double-Decker E-Buses

File pic

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) scrapped a contract for the supply of 700 AC double-decker e-buses on wet lease recently.

According to sources, the contractor failed to supply even a single bus despite several warnings.

The public transport undertaking had awarded a tender for supplying 900 double-decker e-buses to two firms in 2022-2023, of which Causis E-Mobility was to provide 700. Causis neither supplied the buses nor the prototype as per the contract.

Contract Status And Fleet Expansion Challenges

The contract with another agency, Switch Mobility, for the supply of 200 buses remains intact. Switch has already supplied 50 of the total 200 ordered.

BEST is already grappling with the challenge of increasing its fleet. Currently, it operates around 3,000 buses, but there is a pressing demand for an additional 3,000 to cater to passenger needs.

“The contract that was terminated for the 700 wet lease twin-deck buses offered a lease rent as low as Rs56 per kilometre, making it one of the most cost-effective options in the country. This competitive pricing was a key factor driving BEST’s interest in the project,” an official said.

Challenges and Concerns In Expanding The AC Double-Decker Fleet

Issuing a fresh tender will not be without its challenges. It will entail risks and additional costs, complicating BEST’s efforts to address the need for more buses.

Read Also Mumbai: LT Marg Police Station Files FIR Against BEST Bus Driver Over Fatal Collision

Officials from the Traffic Division noted that the twin-deck buses have proven popular, particularly on routes serving south Mumbai, including destinations such as Churchgate, Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade.

A transport activist expressed concern over the delay in expanding the AC double-decker fleet. “With only 50 buses in operation for over three months, commuters are facing long queues at bus stops, with wait times exceeding 30 minutes in some cases,” the activist said.