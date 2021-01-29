Mumbai: BEST gets new 'Command and Control' room for monitoring its buses

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, inaugurated an advanced 'Command and Control' room for the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking. Speaking on the matter over video conference, Thackeray lauded the BEST workers for their tireless frontline service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new control room has been set up at the BEST wadala depot and has been equipped with smart features which will help the BEST administration in tracking the location of the buses and monitoring the activities inside the buses through the CCTV cameras installed inside.

"We will be able to centrally monitor all the BEST buses in the city and traffic conditions of the city" a senior BEST officials said.

"Incase there's any disaster, the control room will help in coordinating with other agencies as well" the official added.

Parallel to the system, a new mobile applications will also be launched for Mumbaikars, where they will be able to track the buses and their present locations. The official stated that the app is under a trial run and will be launched later this year.