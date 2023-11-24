Mumbai: BEST Gets 10 New Single-Decker Electric Buses From Hyderabad's Olectra Greentech | Representational Image

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has received 10 new single-decker electric buses from the Hyderabad-based company Olectra Greentech, as confirmed by civic officials on Thursday.

Olectra to supply 2,100 single-decker buses on wet lease model

A BEST official stated that the delivery of these 12-meter-long passenger vehicles is part of an agreement, wherein Olectra is set to supply 2,100 single-decker buses on a wet lease model. In this model, the operator takes care of drivers, fuel, and maintenance aspects.

With the addition of this first lot, the number of Olectra’s 12-meter-long buses in the BEST fleet has now increased to 30. The total count of vehicles under the transport undertaking’s administration has reached 70, according to officials.

Legal battle over contract, caused delay in delivery

Sources within BEST mentioned that the electric bus manufacturing firm initially supplied 40 midi buses to the civic-run transport undertaking. Later, it secured a contract for supplying 2,100 buses of 12-meter length. However, due to a legal battle over the contract, the delivery of buses faced delays.

The BEST undertaking, with its approximately 3,000 buses, offers services in Mumbai and neighboring cities like Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayandar. An estimated 30 lakh passengers travel by BEST buses daily.

Following suburban trains, BEST stands as the second most popular mode of transport in the country’s financial capital. As part of an expansion plan, the municipal transport body is incorporating electric buses into its fleet, including double-decker ones.