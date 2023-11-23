Mumbai News: Scrapped BEST Double-Decker Buses To Become Art Gallery At JJ Junction | FPJ

"The space encroached by vagrants or other anti-social elements beneath the JJ flyover will be cleared and converted into recreation spaces for citizens. Also, scrap BEST buses will be remodelled into a library, art gallery and mobile toilets, while one of these buses will be stationed at JJ junction," said Mumbai guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday.

Scrapped BEST double decker buses to become art gallery

While addressing the media at the press conference, Kesarkar said, "Since Jehangir Art Gallery is booked for months, it gets difficult for young talents to showcase their art. So, we are planning to remodel the scrapped BEST double decker buses into an art gallery. It can also be used as a library that will bring liveliness to the city. Also, an open space beneath the J.J., a flyover that is mostly encroached on, will be cleared and recreated."

The project has been partly funded by the District Planning Development Committee (DPDC). "The project is under discussion, tentatively the BEST buses will be located at J.J. junction, another two at Noor Baug Masjid in Dongri and Crawford Market respectively. The dividers between the road and under the flyover will be redesigned into steps that will prevent encroachers," said a civic official.

The "Terrace garden" project

Meanwhile, the BMC has decided to introduce the "Terrace garden" project to every civic-run school. "The project will be funded under DPDC," said Kesarkar. The project was launched at Dadar's Woolen Mills BMC school in July. As part of this project, vegetable beds fitted with a drip irrigation system are set up on the terrace of the school where tomato, bitter gourd, bottle gourd, lady finger and spinach etc will be planted.