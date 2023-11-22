There's Exclusive Coffee Festival Brewing This Weekend In Mumbai & Here Are All The Deets

Something is brewing this weekend in Mumbai which calls for a coffee celebration. One of its kind Mumbai Coffee Festival is set to take place at Jio World Drive featuring immersive experiences like coffee tasting, coffee gears exploration, and interactive sessions on coffee among others. In addition, you can brew your favourite coffee by yourself anywhere at the festival.

The two-day coffee festival is helmed by Abhinav Mathur of Something's Brewing, which aims to bring all coffee lovers under one roof. The event provides an opportunity for coffee enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the world of coffee and fresh brews.

At the heart of the festival is the list of over 25 coffee rosters who will be presenting their aromatic brews. The line-up includes Subko Speciality Coffee Roasters, Maverick & Farmers, Tulum Coffee, Dope Coffee, Boojee Cafe, Bean Song Coffee, and Tramways Coffee among many others. Expect a diverse range of coffee beans, blends, and some interesting brewing techniques.

Apart from a diverse section of coffee, the festival boasts gastronomic delights from more than five food pop-ups such as 27 Bakehouse, TruFit Gourmet, Sucres Des Terrs, and Boojee Cafe, making the festival a complete experience.

In addition, there will also be some unique twists with curated coffee cocktails including Cold Brew Specials, and Espresso Martini along with a host of mixology experiences. Moreover, a host of baristas will be creating stunning latte art and music performances by artists like Rosemary & The Herbs, Tablanaari, Akhlad Ahmed, Samuel Berlie, Bombay Brass, and Mihir Chandan.

When: November 24 and 25. 4 pm to 7 pm

Where: JIO World Drive

Price: Rs 499