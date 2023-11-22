 American Guitarist Steve Vai To Perform In Mumbai For The First Time On December 6
The guitarist and music producer will be performing at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai in Kurla

Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Legendary guitarist Steve Vai will be performing at Dublin Square in Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai in Kurla for the first time. Vai included an India performance in his world tour for the first time. His India tour will kickstart from Mumbai on December 6. Expect some of his best songs to be performed on the stage along with some of his new compositions. 

In his career as a musician, Vai has sold over 15 million records and has 3 Grammy awards to his credit. The musician has been enthralling audiences for the last 40 years. It is believed that the secret to his successful career is that the musician believes in listening to his musical instincts and inner melodies. 

In his over four-decade-long career, Vai has created relatable and unique music along with being an outstanding performer. One of his latest albums includes 'Inviolate Tour', which has become an international sensation.

Over the years, Vai has played with musicians like Frank Zappa, and rock bands like Whitesnake, Generation Axe, Bad4Good, Alcatrazz, Spinal Tap, and The David Lee Roth Band among many others. 

While we wait for Vai's performance in India, several other international bands and artists will be performing in the city including Lollapalooza, ED Sheeran, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and West Life among others. 

