Mumbai Gig Guide: From Westlife To Sunburn; Here Are Our Top Picks For The Last Week Of November

Westlife: The Wild Dreams Tour

Its not very often that you get a chance to witness the popular Irish pop band Westlife perform live. The global pop kings will be performing their greatest hits 'Swear It Again', 'Flying Without Wings', 'World Of Our Own', 'My Love', 'If I Let You Go', 'Uptown Girl', 'Hello My Love' as well as fresh pop anthems from their new album. This is an event you simply cannot miss!

When: November 24, 6 pm

Where: Members Enclosure, Mahalaxmi Race Course

Entry: INR 3,500 onwards

Sunburn Arena Ft. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Get ready to dance the night out! Its time to put on your dancing shoes, as Belgian EDM DJs Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (DVLM) are all set to perform live in Mumbai. The duo will be known for their energetic performances and festival anthems, will make your night.

When: November 24, 4 pm

Where: R2 Ground, MMRDA, BKC

Entry: INR 1,000 onwards

`Sidharth` by Sid Sriram

Be the first in India to witness Sid Sriram perform phenomenal numbers from his newest album, taking inspiration from R&B, indie rock, and American pop. The singer will be sharing songs from his new album that explores, unravels, his unique musical and cultural roots.

When: November 25, 8 pm

Where: Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambai Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 1,400 onwards

Sonu Nigam Live

If you love the hit songs like 'Tujhe lage na nazariya', 'Abhi mujhme kahin,' then we have news for you! Experience the euphoria of popular singer Sonu Nigam performing live in Mumbai. Be ready to be mesmerized by his soulful voice and captivating stage presence as he serenades you with a mix of soothing ballads and upbeat numbers.

When: December 02, 6: 30 pm

Where: TMC Ground, Hiranandani Estate, Thane

Entry: INR 1,500 onwards

Folk Stories featuring PAPON

Folk Stories: Celebrating Indian Roots - is an illuminating musical affair that revitalizes age-old tales through the mesmerizing medium of Bollywood folk music. This time witness popular Bollywood singer Papon sharing a melodic journey that transcends conventional musical boundaries, culminating in captivating performances that resonate profoundly.

When: December 1, 7 pm

Where: R City Mall, Ghatkopar

Entry: INR 750 onwards

Kailash Kher Live In Concert

If you are a fan of sufi music and folk muisc, get ready to fall in love with the genre once again, as singer Kailash Kher is all set to surprise you with some amazing music. Get ready to listen to the delightful music that comes from the heart of the country.

When: December 1, 7 pm

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City

Entry: INR 1,000 onwards

Hariharan Unlimited

Get ready to witness the maestro live! Padma Shri Hariharanji, is all set tp perform in a one-of-a-kind concert that has been curated by Master himself. He will be performing all his Bollywood masterpieces, from Roja to Tu Hire to Aye Hairathe, and many of his timeless classical hits.

When: November 26, 6:30 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion

Entry: INR 749 onwards

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)