Hardwell, DJ Alesso, Timmy Trumpet To Headline Sunburn Goa In December; Check Out Artist Lineup For The Music Festival

Sunburn Goa is returning with its 17th edition! The popular music festival is all set to take place in Vagator, Goa, from December 28th to 31st, marking the transition to the new year.

The festival has just announced its complete artist lineup on Instagram, which features over 120 artists performing across six stages, all following a theme of 'enchanted forest.'

Headlining the mainstage are prominent artists like Dutch future techno sensation Hardwell, Swedish progressive house DJ Alesso, Australian house maestro Timmy Trumpet, and Belgian techno talent Charlotte De Witte.

With a primary focus on electronic music and its diverse subgenres, the four-day festival will showcase a stellar lineup of DJ-producers, including Bassjackers, Korolova, Indo Warehouse, John Newman, Sander van Doorn, Vonai, Glowal, Kas:st, (F)lug, Joel Corry, 39 Kingdom, and many more.

Highlighting local talent, the lineup also features Indian and India-based artists such as Teri Miko, Siana Catherine, Sartek, Shiva Manvi, Nina Shah, Candice Redding, Ravetek, Bashunk, and others.

In addition to the music spread across multiple stages, festivalgoers can enjoy various attractions, including ferris wheel rides, bungee jumping, tattoo parlors, graffiti stations, flea markets, and camping facilities. The Sunburn festival promises an immersive experience beyond just the music, creating a vibrant and dynamic celebration to ring in the new year.

