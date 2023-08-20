Mumbai Beach Guards To Get Cabins With Attached Loo

Representational photo | BL Soni

Around 120 security guards, including women, appointed at all six public beaches in the city will now have portable cabins attached with toilet facilities. The decision was taken considering the inconvenience the guards were facing while patrolling on the beach.

The women guards face inconvenience due to lack of toilet facilities and changing rooms. “Any construction is prohibited in the Coastal Regulation Zone, so we will take portable cabins on rent for the next two-three months. The arrangement should have been made earlier, but we will still see to it that the security guards get basic facilities,” said a civic official.

Following the June 12 incident that claimed the lives of four teenagers on Juhu beach, the BMC appointed 120 trained security guards to work in two shifts. They are deployed in two batches: the first set of 60 guards maintains vigil from 8am to 4pm and the other set works from 3pm to 11pm. Their primary objective is to prevent citizens and tourists from entering deep into the sea and to mitigate drowning incidents during rough sea conditions.

The city has six popular beaches at Girgaon, Dadar, Juhu, Versova, Aksa and Gorai. Except Girgaon and Juhu, the remaining four beaches are considered unsafe due to the strong current of water, rocky surface and sewage discharge.