 Mumbai News: 6 People Stung By Jellyfish At Juhu Beach
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 12:39 AM IST
article-image
Jellyfish | representative pic

Mumbai: Six people, including three minors, were injured after being stung by jellyfish at Juhu beach on Monday, a civic official said. They were stung while walking close to the water on the beach shortly after midnight at around 12.20am. They were rushed to the nearby Cooper Hospital and discharged after treatment. In 2018, several people were stung by jellyfish at Girgaon Chowpatty during Ganpati immersion.

