e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: BBA graduate arrested for 1.5 crore crypto fraud

The accused, Jagdish Ladi, has been trading online since 2020 and has a BBA degree.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

A 23-year-old management graduate was arrested by Charkop police on May 27, for duping investors of Rs 1.5 crore after offering to invest in cryptocurrency, reports from Times of India stated.

As per the report, the accused, Jagdish Ladi, has been trading online since 2020 and has a BBA degree.

Seven people have already come forward with complaints, and investigators believe several more have been duped so far.

Ladi would ask people to make investments in cryptocurrency in his own name and deposit money into his account.

He would initially offer returns in small amounts, however they stopped coming later.

A victim of the scam, who lost Rs 1.65 lakhs of his savings said that Ladi assured him that he could return the investment amount in entirety if things didn’t pan out as he held a portfolio of Rs 3 crore.

Read Also
Mumbai: 8 Motilal Oswal executives booked for harassment of female colleague
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: BBA graduate arrested for 1.5 crore crypto fraud

RECENT STORIES

Kerala HC to govt: Punish those behind child raising communal slogans

Kerala HC to govt: Punish those behind child raising communal slogans

Supreme Court directs Bar Council to file detailed reply on contempt pleas against lawyers

Supreme Court directs Bar Council to file detailed reply on contempt pleas against lawyers

PM Modi calls drones 'game-changer' in agriculture, important to improve last-mile healthcare...

PM Modi calls drones 'game-changer' in agriculture, important to improve last-mile healthcare...

NCB clears Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case: 8 key takeaways

NCB clears Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case: 8 key takeaways

Mumbai: BBA graduate arrested for 1.5 crore crypto fraud

Mumbai: BBA graduate arrested for 1.5 crore crypto fraud