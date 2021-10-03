Mumbai: Bangladeshi man held for procuring Indian passport, travelling abroad

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant from the Delhi airport on Friday. The 33-year-old accused, Irshad Shahabuddin Shaikh, who procured the Indian passport on a forged document and travelled abroad was nabbed as soon as he landed at the Delhi airport from Sharjah, said officials.

Last year, the ATS had busted a racket facilitating passport on bogus documents. Several people from Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru have already been arrested in the case; Shaikh is the 22nd person to be arrested in the case, said the police.

Officials said the ATS was keeping a tab on Shaikh after it was revealed that he too had acquired the Indian passport fraudulently and that he originally hailed from the Noakhali district in Bangladesh. The probe also revealed that he travelled abroad on an Indian passport.

On Friday, the ATS officials learnt that Shaikh was travelling from Sharjah UAE to New Delhi airport. An ATS team was dispatched to Delhi and Shaikh was nabbed as soon as he landed at the Indira Gandhi International airport, said officials.

He was later brought to Mumbai and produced before the court which granted him police custody till October 8.

