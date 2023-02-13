Mumbai: Bandra woman dies by suicide after dowry harassment by husband

Mumbai: Woman commits suicide after dowry harassment by husband | Pixabay

A woman consumed poison after being harassed by her husband and father-in-law to bring dowry from her parents. The woman's husband and father-in-law have been arrested by Mumbai Police for her death.

According to police, the woman lived in Mumbai's Bandra district with her husband, Abhishek Chawla, and her in-laws.

Abhishek and his father, Chandrabhan Chawla, ran a scrap business together. After their business suffered losses, Abhishek began harassing his wife to obtain dowry from her parents.

Police have registered a case against the father-son duo. Further investigation is underway.

24-year-old woman strangled in Dharavi

In a similar incident, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death in Dharavi, the police said on Monday.

The victim's husband has been arrested in connection to the incident, the Mumbai police said.

Officials said that the incident took place on February 11 morning in Dharavi.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)