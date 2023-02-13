Mumbai: 24-year-old pregnant woman strangled to death by husband in Dharavi; accused arrested

Mumbai: 24-year-old pregnant woman strangled to death by husban in Dharavi | File

Mumbai: A 24-year-old pregnant woman named Roshni Saroj was strangled to death by her husband in Dharavi on February 11.

Roshni's father alleged that she was being harassed for dowry.

The victim's husband Kanhaiyalal Saroj has been arrested. A case was registered against her in-laws.

