Mumbai: Bandra Police Book 2 Freelance Videographers For Unauthorised Drone Shooting Near Mahim Causeway

Freelance Videographers Face Action for Unauthorized Drone Footage Near Mahim Causeway

Mumbai: The Bandra police registered an FIR against Suyash Golatkar, 24, and Hitak Thakkar, 30, for allegedly shooting with a drone without permission near Mahim Causeway, Bandra West, on September 9. They intended to use this footage for an advertisement for the company 'Tribes.'

The police lodged the case under sections 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 3(5) (general explanations) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on September 9.

According to the FIR, on September 9 at 3.45 p.m., the Bandra police's anti-terrorist squad was patrolling in Bandra West when Assistant Police Inspector Hanumant Waghmode noticed two individuals shooting with a drone near Mahim Causeway, Northbound in Bandra West.

The police instructed them to bring the drone down and initiated an inquiry. The inquiry revealed that Suyash Golatkar resides in Kurla West and Hitak Thakkar resides in Andheri West; both are freelance videographers.

The police brought them to the Bandra police station, and further investigation revealed that they had not obtained any permission from the authorities to operate a drone in Mumbai. They intended to use this footage for an advertisement for the company 'Tribes,' a contract they received through a friend. They were in possession of a drone worth Rs.1 lakh. The police informed them about the laws and rules regarding drone operations.