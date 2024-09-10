 Mumbai: Bandra Police Book 2 Freelance Videographers For Unauthorised Drone Shooting Near Mahim Causeway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Bandra Police Book 2 Freelance Videographers For Unauthorised Drone Shooting Near Mahim Causeway

Mumbai: Bandra Police Book 2 Freelance Videographers For Unauthorised Drone Shooting Near Mahim Causeway

The Bandra police registered an FIR against Suyash Golatkar, 24, and Hitak Thakkar, 30, for allegedly shooting with a drone without permission near Mahim Causeway, Bandra West, on September 9. They intended to use this footage for an advertisement for the company 'Tribes.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
Freelance Videographers Face Action for Unauthorized Drone Footage Near Mahim Causeway | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Bandra police registered an FIR against Suyash Golatkar, 24, and Hitak Thakkar, 30, for allegedly shooting with a drone without permission near Mahim Causeway, Bandra West, on September 9. They intended to use this footage for an advertisement for the company 'Tribes.'

The police lodged the case under sections 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 3(5) (general explanations) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on September 9.

According to the FIR, on September 9 at 3.45 p.m., the Bandra police's anti-terrorist squad was patrolling in Bandra West when Assistant Police Inspector Hanumant Waghmode noticed two individuals shooting with a drone near Mahim Causeway, Northbound in Bandra West.

The police instructed them to bring the drone down and initiated an inquiry. The inquiry revealed that Suyash Golatkar resides in Kurla West and Hitak Thakkar resides in Andheri West; both are freelance videographers.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Small Causes Court Staffer For Accepting ₹25 Lakh Bribe
Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Small Causes Court Staffer For Accepting ₹25 Lakh Bribe
Mumbai: Stagnation In Suburban Hospitals As Over 90% Of Technicians Remain In Positions For 2 Decades Despite Transfer Mandate
Mumbai: Stagnation In Suburban Hospitals As Over 90% Of Technicians Remain In Positions For 2 Decades Despite Transfer Mandate
Telangana: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Communal Violence And Rape Attempt In Jainoor, Demands Detailed Report
Telangana: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Communal Violence And Rape Attempt In Jainoor, Demands Detailed Report
Maharashtra Transport Crisis: Hundreds Of Vehicles Stranded Due To RTO Delays In Issuing Fitness Certificates
Maharashtra Transport Crisis: Hundreds Of Vehicles Stranded Due To RTO Delays In Issuing Fitness Certificates
Read Also
Mumbai Police EOW Books 25 Entities For Allegedly Defrauding 214 Investors of ₹35.21 Crore
article-image

The police brought them to the Bandra police station, and further investigation revealed that they had not obtained any permission from the authorities to operate a drone in Mumbai. They intended to use this footage for an advertisement for the company 'Tribes,' a contract they received through a friend. They were in possession of a drone worth Rs.1 lakh. The police informed them about the laws and rules regarding drone operations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Small Causes Court Staffer For Accepting ₹25 Lakh Bribe

Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Small Causes Court Staffer For Accepting ₹25 Lakh Bribe

Mumbai: Stagnation In Suburban Hospitals As Over 90% Of Technicians Remain In Positions For 2...

Mumbai: Stagnation In Suburban Hospitals As Over 90% Of Technicians Remain In Positions For 2...

Maharashtra Transport Crisis: Hundreds Of Vehicles Stranded Due To RTO Delays In Issuing Fitness...

Maharashtra Transport Crisis: Hundreds Of Vehicles Stranded Due To RTO Delays In Issuing Fitness...

Mumbai: Bandra Police Book 2 Freelance Videographers For Unauthorised Drone Shooting Near Mahim...

Mumbai: Bandra Police Book 2 Freelance Videographers For Unauthorised Drone Shooting Near Mahim...

Mumbai: Kandivali Witnesses Highest Number Of Artificial Pond Visarjans Across City, Closely...

Mumbai: Kandivali Witnesses Highest Number Of Artificial Pond Visarjans Across City, Closely...