Mumbai: Bamboo Structure Collapse Disrupts Suburban Train Services Between Sion And Matunga

Bamboo (scaffolding) structure falls on Overhead Wire between Sion and Matunga |

Mumbai: Suburban train services between Sion and Matunga stations on Central line faced significant disruption on Wednesday morning when a bamboo structure (scaffolding) collapsed onto an overhead wire. The incident, occurring around 7:25 am on the UP fast (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound) line, led to nearly an hour of service interruption, causing inconvenience to morning commuters.

The incident affected the operations of UP local and express trains, including the Howrah - CSMT Express, aggravating the morning commute for hundreds of passengers

Railway officials swiftly responded to the incident, attributing the disruption to a bamboo structure from an adjacent building falling onto the tracks. The obstruction necessitated the diversion of a few fast suburban trains onto the slow line, resulting in congestion and delays in the slow corridor as well.

Efforts to clear the obstruction were successfully completed by approximately 8:20 am, restoring train services on the affected stretch. However, the cascading effect of the disruption persisted, causing delays to several trains well into the afternoon.

Videos shared on social media platforms depicted commuters walking on the railway tracks in an attempt to reach their destinations amid halted train movements, highlighting the risks involved.

According to railway data, more than 70 lakh people rely on these services daily, underscoring the importance of swift resolution during such disruptions.

Major disruption in the Suburban Services in the Month of July 2024

22 July---- Central Railway's suburban services were disrupted following a dual setback involving a signal failure at Kalyan in the morning and subsequent engine failures on the LTT - Mau express in the afternoon. Similarly WRs local train services were affected after a person throws jacket on overhead wire at Churchgate

21st July -- Due to water logging between Dadar and Matunga on the down fast line around 6:40 pm, down fast line train services of Central Railway se affected during the evening rush hour. Additionally, water logging also reported at Dadar on the UP and Down fast line, compounding the disruption

15th July ---- LTT- Gorakhpur Express encountered a distressing incident as it was held up between Dombivli and Thakurli on the down fast line. The delay, caused by brake binding issues, rippled through the morning commute affecting two other mail/ express and two suburban train services.

14th July ---- Commuters on the Western Line faced significant disruptions due to a technical failure at Borivali station, led to delays and cancellations of several suburban services.

12th July ---- Local train services on the Central Line faced disruption yet again in the afternoon following a rail fracture reported in the CSMT-Kurla section. The incident occurred around 1:05 PM at the Kalyan end of down slow platform number one at Matunga.

8th July... Due to water logging at Chunabhatti harbour line services between Mankhurd and Wadala Suspended, Central railways Main line local services affected badly.

3rd July ---- A rail fracture between Nahur and Mulund stations on the Central Railway's down local line has severely impacted the city's local train services, causing delays and inconvenience to commuters.