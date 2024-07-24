 Mumbai: Borivali Railway Police Register Case Against Ticket Checkers For Allegedly Abusing And Assaulting Passenger
According to sources, there is an ongoing conflict between Borivali GRP and the ticket checkers, which may be the reason behind the case being filed against the ticket checkers.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 04:07 AM IST
The Borivali Railway police have registered a case against around eight ticket checkers for allegedly abusing and beating a passenger. The incident occurred on Monday, and the case was filed on the same day under sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint and wrongful confinement), 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 189 (2) (unlawful assembly), 190 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of a common object), 324 (2) (mischief), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

According to railway police, commuter Zuber Ahmad, 27, resides in Kharghar and is an employee of a private company. On Monday, around 2 PM, he was traveling between Andheri and Virar. Before Borivali station, a ticket checker boarded the compartment and started checking tickets, revealing that Ahmad had not purchased a ticket. The ticket checker brought him to the Borivali Station cabin, where the complainant alleges that around eight ticket checkers abused and physically assaulted him. Consequently, Ahmad approached the Borivali railway police station and filed a case.

However, a source from the railway administration denied the abuse and physical assault. According to the railway, the passenger was very rude and initially refused to pay a penalty. The ticket checker brought him to the Borivali railway police station, where the passenger eventually paid the penalty and left. However, the passenger returned to the Borivali railway station two to three hours later and filed the case.

According to sources, there is an ongoing conflict between Borivali GRP and the ticket checkers, which may be the reason behind the case being filed against the ticket checkers. Railway sources claim that Borivali GRP seldom shows interest in filing cases against passengers despite their rudeness. In one instance, Borivali police made a ticket checker wait almost eight hours to file a case against a rude individual.

