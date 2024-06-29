Attention! Western Railway's Jumbo Block Between Borivali And Ram Mandir Stations On Sunday; Check Details Here | PTI

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on Up and Down Fast lines between Borivali and Ram Mandir station from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on Sunday, 30th June, 2024.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Up and Down Fast line trains will run on Slow lines between Borivali and Andheri stations.

Read Also Mumbai: Engineering Works Prompt Central Railway To Implement Mega Block On June 23

Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and also some of the Borivali and Andheri trains will be worked up to Goregaon on Harbour line.

Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements.