'Borivali Station Should Get Ugly Station Award', Mumbaikar Raises Concerns Over Lack Of Cleanliness At Local Stations | X

Mumbai: Paan and gutkha stains in India are not uncommon. More so when it comes to public places like railway stations or government offices. In a post that is doing rounds on social media, a user has posted a photo of Borivali local station in sub-urban Mumbai on X (formerly twitter).

The picture throws light on the much needed improvement in the condition of local train stations in the city of Mumbai. The photo shows passengers climbing up the escalator as it seems to be not in a working condition. The escalator is surrounded with walls that are full of stains due to spitting of paan and gutkha.

The post by user - @mumbaimatterz says, "This is really pathetic The Borivali East (Virar End) Escalator is shut almost every other day... & its surroundings are coated with Pan Gutkha Stains.. Has anyone ever been nabbed for spitting inside railway station premises?"

#Mumbai



This is really pathetic



The Borivali East (Virar End) Escalator is shut almost every other day...



& its surroundings are coated with Pan Gutkha Stains..@drmbct @RailMinIndia @WesternRly

Has anyone ever been nabbed for spitting inside railway station premises? pic.twitter.com/KBx0hFXkId — मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) April 1, 2024

The Railway Sewa has reacted to the post saying, "We request you to please share Mobile No. with us preferably via DM so that immediate action can be taken on your complaint. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal."

We request you to please share Mobile No. with us preferably via DM so that immediate action can be taken on your complaint. You may also raise your concern directly on https://t.co/JNjgaq1zyT or dial 139 for speedy redressal.

https://t.co/utEzIqB89U — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) April 1, 2024

Angered Netizens react needless to say criticising authorities for inaction. Unfortunately, walls being stained are a result of the irresponsible civic behaviour of the passengers too is something which we are missing out here. There are laws to punish people, there are authorities to questions us when we spit at public places, but why do we spit in the first place is a big question.

Borivali station neesds ugly station award No one is there for auto rickshaw Driver are roaming on platform no 10 all vendors are blocking roads no place there for passanger to enter into the station from Borivali East side @MTPHereToHelp @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice — Sachin Pawar (@SachinP81687033) April 1, 2024

Imagine someone who'll take up a job to nab people spitting. They'll probably belong to the same class of people doing the spitting, which is why this enforcement just doesn't work in India :( — Farhad Tarapore (@farhad_tarapore) April 1, 2024

As per a report of Indian Express dated 9 July 2021, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had collected Rs 33 lakh fine in a span of 10 months from people spitting in public places. According to the data, 16,659 citizens were fined for the same by BMC-appointed clean-up marshals. As per the report, the Civic body charges a fine of Rs 200 if a person is found spitting in public places. The data released by civic body shows that maximum penalty of Rs 5.59 lakh was recovered from L ward (Kurla, Sakinaka) from 2,888 cases while Rs 3.89 lakh was collected from A ward (CSMT, Churchgate, Fort) and Rs 3.40 lakh from P north (Malad) ward.

Cleanliness drives, awareness drives, laws are all in place. Time will tell when we will reach a stage when BMC won't need to employ people to fine for spitting and cleaning the sputum of irresponsible citizens.