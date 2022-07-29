Mumbai: Balasaheb's grandson Nihar Thackeray extends his support to Eknath Shinde | FPJ

Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson Nihar Thackeray met and extended his support to Eknath Shinde today.

Nihar is the son of Bindumadhav Thackeray and the son-in-law of Harshwardhan Patil. He is likely to start his political journey under the guidance of Shinde.

The 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress headed by CM Thackeray crashed on June 29, capping a 10-day long political drama played across three states - Gujarat, Assam and Goa.

On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as CM and Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy CM while the apparently bleeding Sena cried foul and moved the Supreme Court for various reliefs, with the crucial hearing scheduled on Monday, August 1, and now the party has demanded disqualification of the dozen MPs who switched sides.

