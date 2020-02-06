Mumbai Bagh protest intensifies as police assault photojournalist

The sit-in protest by women against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), dubbed `Mumbai Bagh’, that began on January 26 intensified through the day on Thursday, with some protestors claiming police presence was stepped up in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday at the Morland Road area occupied by the protestors.

Protesters claimed that police vans were sent to the area at night, following which more women came to the spot, with the police well outnumbered by protestors as the crowd swelled.

“The police wanted to detain us. However, there were hundreds of us. Hence they couldn’t do anything. With time, more people gathered at the venue and hence the police were outnumbered,” claimed Shaziya Ali, an activist who is part of the protest.

“We did not try to forcibly remove any women protestors from the area at night, nor through the day on Thursday. All such claims are nothing but rumours,” said Shalini Sharma, senior police inspector, Nagpada police station.

The protestors, however, said their protest would continue indefinitely till their demands were met. “Our protests won’t stop unless the government takes a stand on the issue,” said Fatima Shaikh, who has been travelling from Kurla to Morland Road regularly for the protest.