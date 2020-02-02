Mumbai: Is Nagpada new Shaheen Bagh?

“They can pump a bullet into us, but cannot move us out of this place. They will have to meet our demands,” said Shabana Ali, one of the 45 women staging a sit-in against the citizenship law in south Mumbai's Morland Road, Nagpada.
The 12-foot Morland Road beside the popular Arabia Hotel in Nagpada has replicated the Delhi's Shaheen Bagh Colony where hundreds of burqa-clad Muslim women have taken to streets on an indefinite sit-in demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The agitation in Nagpada, dubbed as 'Mumbai Bagh', began on January 26 and entered its eighth day on Sunday. The women claim that the gathering was spontaneous and not organised. Crying out 'Azaadi slogans', the protesting women affirmed, "They will not move an inch unless CM Thackeray passes a resolution against its implementation in Maharashtra."
Earlier on Saturday afternoon, there was a ruckus among the protesters when Mumbai Police asked them to call off their protest due to security reasons. A group obliged by singing the national anthem, however, another group of 30 women resisted and declined to quit. The police deployed more personnel, however the protesters resisted and the increased police presence invited more women to the venue.
“While a group suddenly called off the agitation, there were 30 women who continued. Gradually, as more cops joined in, even more protesting women came to the venue and extended their support to the protesters. But, the cops were outnumbered,” said Zohra Ali, who claimed to be one who resisted. Furthermore, Ali said over a thousand women were present on Saturday, so police decided to move back.
Saina Begum, one of those who called off stir, stated, “We decided to call-off, as police persuaded to leave the spot, citing security reasons. However, there was chaos among the protesters when some decided to stay back and refused to vacate the premises.”
As there was more tense moments rose on Saturday, an increased number of volunteers showed up on Sunday. In the evening, over 300 people chanted “Azaadi” slogans.
Sisters, Mariam and Rabia Qureshi, Hans Road residents, stated they were at the protest venue to keep the government in check.
"Protest is a sign of democracy. This is not a fascist regime, we are here to make our voices heard. We are not afraid, come what may," stated Rabia.
“The people have gathered here voluntarily to protest against the contentious laws. We don't have any political support, that's why police are trying to intimidate us since day one. However, women are firm, and they have our support,” said Feroze Mithiborewala, social activist.
Another social activist, Bilal Khan, who has been vocal against CAA-NRC in Mumbai, stated people have turned out voluntarily and there is no organisation or political party to back them. “People have come here on their own. The protest began with close to 40-plus women, now there are hundreds,” stated Khan.
AIMIM leader Amin Patel and Samajwadi neta Rais Shaikh stated they were told to immobilise the crowd, however, they denied doing so as the gathering was voluntary.
“We were being told to immobilise the crowd, however, I declined as it was not an organised gathering,” said Shaikh.
“The police asked people to move on Saturday afternoon, however, some decided to stay back. I urge Mumbaikars to gather at the venue in solidarity with these women,” stated Patel, who was present at the venue on Saturday and Sunday.
Meanwhile, a senior police officer of zone 3 stated, the Mumbai Police will initiate legal action against the protesters as they didn't have the permission.
“The sit-in is being held without prior permission, the entire stretch was blocked that led to traffic snarls and chaos on Saturday,” stated the cop.
