Mumbai: Is Nagpada new Shaheen Bagh?

“They can pump a bullet into us, but cannot move us out of this place. They will have to meet our demands,” said Shabana Ali, one of the 45 women staging a sit-in against the citizenship law in south Mumbai's Morland Road, Nagpada.

The 12-foot Morland Road beside the popular Arabia Hotel in Nagpada has replicated the Delhi's Shaheen Bagh Colony where hundreds of burqa-clad Muslim women have taken to streets on an indefinite sit-in demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The agitation in Nagpada, dubbed as 'Mumbai Bagh', began on January 26 and entered its eighth day on Sunday. The women claim that the gathering was spontaneous and not organised. Crying out 'Azaadi slogans', the protesting women affirmed, "They will not move an inch unless CM Thackeray passes a resolution against its implementation in Maharashtra."

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, there was a ruckus among the protesters when Mumbai Police asked them to call off their protest due to security reasons. A group obliged by singing the national anthem, however, another group of 30 women resisted and declined to quit. The police deployed more personnel, however the protesters resisted and the increased police presence invited more women to the venue.